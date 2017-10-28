PCL , Day 2

Jaguars vs Scorpions

AN inexplicable batting collapse left the Jamaica Scorpions staring down the barrel, as left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul six-wicket haul gave the Guyana Jaguars a firm grip after day two yesterday.

The two sides are contesting the first round of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Professional Cricket League (PCL) four-day game at the National Stadium, Providence.

The tourists lost seven first innings wickets for just 23 runs to be bowled out for a pathetic 99, handing the momentum to the Guyanese, who closed the second day on 106-4, batting a second time.

With a 67-run cushion, the three-time defending champions pressed home the advantage by finishing the day with an overall lead of 273 runs. At stumps Leon Johnson is on 11 while Bhaskar Yadram is yet to score.

Redforce vs Pride

A gritty hundred by skipper Denesh Ramdin and half centuries by Jeremy Solozano (54) and Ewart Nicholson (74) helped put the Redforce into a strong first innings position in their Windies Professional Cricket League 4 Day fixture against Barbados at Kensington Oval.

At the tea interval of their Day/Night encounter last night the Redforce was 297 for 8, doing well to build a decent score after losing almost the entire first day to rain as only four balls were bowled.

T&T was asked to bat by the hosts and saw openers Solozano and Amir Jangoo share in a 62-run first wicket partnership before Jangoo was out on 26. Isiah Rajah was dismissed for a first ball duck before Solozano and Nicholson came together for a 38-run third wicket stand. Solozano eventually departed for 54 from 50 deliveries with the Redforce on 100 for the loss of three wickets.

Hurricanes vs Volcanoes

Half-centuries from openers Chesney Hughes and Keacy Carty laid the foundation for Leeward Islands Hurricanes to get within touching distance of a lead over Windward Islands Volcanoes in the Regional 4-Day Championship yesterday.

Hughes made 89 and Carty stroked 72 before the Volcanoes hit back to restrict the Hurricanes to 231 for four in their first innings at the close - trailing by just two runs - on the second day of the first round match at the National Cricket Stadium.

Hughes, the big left-handed Anguillan with a number of years' experience in the English County Championship, struck three fours and five sixes from 179 balls in close to four hours of batting.

Carty, a tall, elegant right-hander from St. Maarten, whose half-century sealed the 2016 ICC Youth World Cup for Windies Under-19, collected six fours and one six from 148 balls in just under three hours at the crease.

