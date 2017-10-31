Gayle wins defamation case

SYDNEY, Australia (CMC) — A Sydney court yesterday ruled in favour of West Indies star Chris Gayle in a widely publicised defamation case involving leading Australia media company, Fairfax Media.

Following the six-day trial, a four-member jury comprising one man and three women concluded in less than two hours that Fairfax Media had failed to prove that a series of articles it published about Gayle last year were true.

The court will decide on damages today.

Read full story in the Jamaica Observer

1 comments