West Indies struggle in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe stayed ahead of the West Indies after day two of the second cricket Test at Queens Sports Club yesterday with their depleted bowling attack having a lot of work to do in order to maintain the advantage. Hamilton Masakadza top scored with 147 runs, his highest score in Test cricket, while Sikandar Raza was second best with 80 for Zimbabwe’s first innings of 326 in 109.1 overs.

At stumps, West Indies had progressed to a painstaking 78 for one in 49 overs, having lost the wicket of Kraigg Brathwaite. Debutant, Tendai Chisoro, who has a huge role to play with his left arm spin if Zimbabwe are to bowl out West Indies today, feels that if they can take can strike early this morning, then they stand a chance of winning the Test and level the series.

The Herald in Zimbabwe has the full story

