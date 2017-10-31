Powell shines but Dowrich, Holder wrest control for Windies

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe—Opener Kieran Powell agonisingly missed out on a century but wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich chose the ideal time to break out of a protracted slump as he and captain Jason Holder stepped up on day three of the second and final Test yesterday.

Windies still had three wickets in hand at 374-7 in its first innings, with Dowrich and Holder both hitting unbeaten half-centuries in their eighth-wicket stand.

They took West Indies past Zimbabwe’s 326 all out, with the chance of building a significant lead on day four.

Dowrich was 75 not out and Holder 71 not out to rescue the West Indies innings after they came together on 230-7.

At that point, it appeared the tourists, who are 1-0 up in the two-match series, would have a first-innings deficit to claw back. Their mid-innings struggles were down to a five-wicket haul from part-time Zimbabwe spinner Sikandar Raza, who cut through the West Indian middle order for his 5-82, his first five-for in tests.

