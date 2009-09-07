Raza, Moor fight but Windies on top

Sikandar Raza continued his fine form with bat and ball to bring Zimbabwe back to life in the second Test and take the game against the West Indies into the final day. Zimbabwe looked to have been knocked out cold when they conceded a 212-run partnership between Jason Holder and Shane Dowrich and then suffered a top-order collapse in their second innings, but an unbroken stand of 94 between Raza and Peter Moor meant that they lived to fight another day.

They pair came together with Zimbabwe on 46 for 4 in their second innings, still needing 76 runs to make the West Indies bat again. By the close of play they had guided the hosts to 140 for 4, giving them a narrow lead of 18 runs.

The only issue with the 268-ball partnership was the scoring rate, which all but ruled out Zimbabwe's chances of winning the match and squaring the two-match series. But on a slow pitch against an attack that was increasingly bowling dry, Raza and Moor had little option but to exercise caution and hope that their defiance will give their side an outside sniff on the final day.

