LOUIS UNDERMINES PRIDE, SETS UP HURRICANES

The two teams started their second-round contest at Kensington Oval a day earlier than the rest of the teams, due to the state funeral of former Barbados Governor-General, Sir Clifford Husbands, on Friday in Bridgetown – and it was the Hurricanes that made the early running in the contest.

Barbados (113) vs Leeward Islands Hurricanes 116-4 at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados



Greeting with a helpful pitch, Louis grabbed 6-69 from 14.2 overs, as the Pride, sent in to bat, were bowled out about 55 minutes before tea.



West Indies white-ball player Ashley Nurse, batting at nine, hit the top score of 45 for the Pride and Justin Greaves was the only other batsman to reach 20, as the Pride batting fell for their lowest total ever against the Hurricanes in the modern history of the West Indies first-class championship (1966 onwards).



Veteran Gavin Tonge wreaked the early havoc, ending with 3-5 from eight overs before Louis ran through the rest of the Pride batting.



The Hurricanes batting followed up the work of the bowlers, taking the Hurricanes into the lead before bad light stopped play about 20 minutes past the scheduled close with four overs remaining.



Akeem Saunders led the way with 41, former Windies wicketkeeper Devon Thomas made 25 and Nkrumah Bonner was not out on 20.

