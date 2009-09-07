Aponso, Jayasuriya help Sri Lanka A clinch low-scorer

Sri Lanka A's lower order, led by Shehan Jayasuriya, rallied from 83 for 5 to secure a low-scorer, despite fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell's career-best 4 for 44. Jayasuriya stayed unbeaten on 31 off 36 balls along with Amila Aponso, who contributed 16 off 13, to help the visitors chase down 177 with two wickets and two overs to spare.

Aponso had earlier made a bigger impact with the ball, his 3 for 34 limiting West Indies A to 176. He was complemented by the 20-year old quick Lahiru Kumara, who claimed three wickets of his own.

