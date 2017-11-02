Tonge follows up Louis to destroy Pride

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Gavin Tonge proved there was life left in the old man yet with an incisive spell of fast-medium, swing bowling that catapulted Leeward Islands Hurricanes to a stunning, innings-and-four-run victory over Barbados Pride in the Digicel 4-Day Championship on Thursday.

Tonge collected 6-21 from 12 overs, finishing with match figures of 9-26, as the Pride were bowled out for 116 in their second innings about 50 minutes before the scheduled close on the second day of their second-round match at Kensington Oval.

Ashley Nurse hit eight fours and three sixes in the top score of 67 from 71 balls in 1 ¾ hours stay at the crease and was the only Pride

batsman that reached 20. Jeremiah Louis, the Player-of-the-Match for a memorable all-round performance, formalised the result for the Hurricanes, when he had Nurse caught at long-off to end with 3-43 from 10.3 overs – and match figures of 9-112 to follow up a crucial first-innings half-century earlier in the day.

windescricket has the report

In the other matches, Scorpions were 246 for 4 at the close of play against Red Force.

Volcanoes were bowled out for 151, and the Jaguars were 117 for 4 in reply.

0 comments