Gabriel, Roach move up after Bulawayo draw

Windies pace bowler Shannon Gabriel has moved into the top 20 of the MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings after the drawn second Test of the series against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo which his team won 1-0.

The 29-year-old from Trinidad and Tobago, who held a career-high 18th place earlier this year, grabbed four wickets in the match to gain five slots and reach 20th position. He is now the highest-ranked Windies bowler, overtaking leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo, who is in 22nd place.

Gabriel is accompanied on the way up by new-ball partner Kemar Roach, who has gained four places to take 23rd position on the table after finishing with five wickets in the match.

Century-makers Jason Holder and Shane Dowrich also have something to cheer about after their 212-run eighth-wicket partnership in the Windies’ only innings of the match.

Captain Holder’s knock of 110 has lifted him five slots to 57th place while Dowrich’s innings of 106 sees him gain 17 places and reach 83rd position. Opener Kieren Powell is another one from the side to move northward, by five places, to reach 63rd position.

