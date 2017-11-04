PCL: Round 2, Day 3

Webster, Cariah hit centuries for Red Force

Centuries by Tion Webster and Yannic Cariah brought T&T Red Force right back into their Digicel Professional Cricket League (PCL) second round contest against the Jamaica Scorpions at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy yesterday.

Chasing a mountainous 432, the locals began the day on 133 for 4 and declared at 379 for seven, after Webster’s wonderful 178 and Cariah’s workmanlike 127.

At the close of the third day, the Scorpions batting a second time reached 29 for 1, for an overall lead of 82 runs with nine wickets standing.

Jaguars beat Volcanoes for second straight win

GROS ISLET, St Lucia, (CMC) – Guyana Jaguars made it a little messy in the end but rattled off their second straight win in the Regional four-day championship when they defeated Windward Island Volcanoes by seven wickets inside three days here Saturday.

The three-time reigning champions limited the hosts to 244 all out in their second innings, with frontline left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul claiming four for 53 and West Indies A fast bowler Keon Joseph picking up three for 53.Nineteen-year-old seamer Sherfane Rutherford supported with two for 50 to end the match with an eight-wicket haul.

