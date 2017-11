WINDIES ANNOUNCE TEST SQUAD FOR TOUR OF NEW ZEALAND

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – The Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies has announced a 15-member Windies squad for the two-Test series on the Tour of New Zealand, starting later this month.



SQUAD

Jason Holder (Captain)

Kraigg Brathwaite (Vice-Captain)

Sunil Ambris

Devendra Bishoo

Jermaine Blackwood

Roston Chase

Miguel Cummins

Shane Dowrich

Shannon Gabriel

Shimron Hetmyer

Shai Hope

Alzarri Joseph

Kieran Powell

Raymon Reifer

Kemar Roach

23 comments