Windies A level one-day series versus Sri Lankans

A stellar bowling performance yesterday propelled West Indies A to a 45-run win over Sri Lanka A, as they levelled their three-match one-day series 1-1 at the Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium.

The Sri Lankans, who came into the match confident of sweeping the series, seemed poised to accomplish the feat after being asked to chase a meagre 152 by the hosts.

But just as it was when the visitors were bowling, West Indies A's bowling attack, led by left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell, medium pacer Kyle Mayers and spinner Rahkeem Cornwall, enjoyed the bowler-friendly conditions in restricting Sri Lanka to 107.

Scores: West Indies 'A' 152 all out (44.1 overs); Sri Lanka 'A' 105 all out (38.3 overs)

Cottrell took 4-44, while Mayers and Cornwall ended with figures of 3-24 and 2-23, respectively.

Opener Nipun Karunanayake led the visitors' resistance with a patient 47 from 113 balls, including two boundaries.

Earlier, left-arm pace Vimukthi Perera snared figures of 4-25 from 9.1 overs, backed by fellow seamers Lahiru Kumara (2-30) and Shehan Madusanka (2-35) in tantalising the West Indies 'A' batting.

