Khan stars but T&T cant force victory

T&T Red Force leg-spinner Imran Khan was at the top of his game yesterday on the final day of his team’s clash against the Jamaica Scorpions, but still couldn’t bring victory to the locals at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Khan was brilliant with the ball in taking 6/59, as Jamaica resuming the final day on 29 for one, crashed to 141 all out, setting T&T a victory target of 193 in the final session.

Batting a second time in the match, the locals took ten runs off the first over but Jamaica skipper Paul Palmer spread the field and made boundary hitting a difficult affair.

In the end the chase was aborted and the match called off as a draw with the Red Force on 84/3. They lost openers Jeremy Solozano for 17, Amir Jangoo for eight and the promoted Roshan Primus for nine.

Skipper Denesh Ramdin was left unbeaten on 31 off 42 balls and first innings hero Tion Webster made 15 not out of 30 balls.

