PCL: Round 3; Day 1

Red Force vs Volcanoes

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – Hundreds from their current c aptain Denesh Ramdin and former c aptain Jason Mohammed in a record, fourth-wicket stand gave Trinidad & Tobago Red Force the early leg up on Windward Islands Volcanoes in the Regional four-Day Championship yesterday.

Ramdin was undefeated on 104 – his second hundred of the season — and Mohammed, playing his first match, was unbeaten on 100, as the Red Force reached 334 for three in their first innings at the close, after they were sent in to bat on the first day of the third-round match at Queen's Park Oval.

The pair have so far shared 194 — unbroken – for the fourth wicket, double a 97-run second-wicket stand between West Indies batsman Kyle Hope and West Indies “A” Team left-hander Yannic Cariah that set Red Force up, after the early dismissal of left-handed opener Amir Jangoo.

Ramdin, the former West Indies captain and wicketkeeper/batsman, is looking to once again convince the West Indies selection panel that he is a high-calibre player.

Hurricanes vs Jaguars

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) – Half-centuries from Montcin Hodge and Keacy Carty helped Leeward Islands Hurricanes control the opening day of their third round match in the Regional Four-Day Championship against leaders Guyana Jaguars here yesterday.

Sent in at Warner Park in the top-of-the-table clash, Hurricanes made slow progress but kept wickets intact, to finish the day on 181 for one.Hodge was unbeaten on 72 while Carty was not out on 61, with left-handed opener Chesney Hughes chipping in with 31.

Hoping to maintain their unbeaten record in what has been a strong start to the season, Hurricanes flourished early on as Hodge and Hughes put on 58 for the first wicket – a partnership which took the hosts to lunch at 56 without loss.

read more at Guyana Chronicle

Scorpions vs Pride

Last report: Rain stopped play; Scorpions 77/0, Campbell 42*; Garvey 31*

0 comments