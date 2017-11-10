PCL: Round 3; Day 2

Hurricanes vs Jaguars



Louis had opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul caught at slip for three and bowled Test batsman Leon Johnson, the Jaguars captain, for two to leave the visitors eight for two.



They were just beginning to find their feet, when Stanny Simon removed Chandrapaul Hemraj for 23, triggering a decline that saw four wickets – including veteran former Windies left-hander Shivnarine Chanderpaul – fall for 14, as the Jags stumbled past the 50 mark.



Night-watchman Veerasammy Permaul was run out for a duck in a mix-up with Windies “A” Team batsman Vishaul Singh, Chanderpaul was caught behind off Windies “A” Team off-spin all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall for five and wicketkeeper/batsman Anthony Bramble fell to spinner Terence Warde before stumps were drawn.



Earlier, a 175-run stand between Hodge and Carty was the rock upon which the Hurricanes built their first innings total.



Hodge hit the top score of 91 and Carty made 82 before the Hurricanes stumped to 246 for five.



Hamilton, whose form eluded him in the recent series against Sri Lanka “A”, hit 56, anchoring two half-centuries with Cornwall and Warde that pushed the Hurricanes past the 350 mark.



The home team however, sacrificed a few late wickets in the charge to get their total past 400 before the declaration.

Red Force vs Volcanoes



Volcanoes faced just four balls in their second innings before bad light stopped play, after they were asked to follow on 236 runs behind on first innings.



Former Windies Under-19 batsman Kavem Hodge hit the top score of 46 for the Volcanoes in their first innings, Tarryck Gabriel made 38 and their captain Tyrone Theophile got 30, but the visitors lost their last six wickets for 12 in the space of 64 deliveries and were bowled out in just under two sessions.



Veteran leg-spinner Imran Khan grabbed 3-46 from 15 overs and three other bowlers collected two wickets apiece.



Earlier, emerging fast bowler Sherman Lewis had led a Volcanoes fight back in the morning period during which there was a 35-minutes stoppage for rain.



Lewis dismissed first-day century-makers Denesh Ramdin and Jason Mohammed, as well as Tion Webster lbw in successive overs, ending with a career-best 5-64 from 20 overs. Former Windies Under-19 fast bowler Ray Jordan supported with 3-68 from 17 overs.



Ramdin, the former Windies captain, added just 12 before he was dismissed for the top score of 116 and Windies One-day International batsman Mohammed got another 13 before he fell for 113, but no other batsman on the day reached 20.



Ramdin and Mohammed added 213 for the fourth wicket, but their dismissals triggered a slide that saw the home team dismissed about five minutes past the scheduled lunch interval, as they lost their last six wickets for 40 in 68 balls.



Scorpions vs Pride



Only 18.3 overs were possible in just over an hour of play before rain intervened for a second time in the first session and failed to relent.



It was the second straight day that a large portion of the day was washed away, as a mere 32.3 overs of play have been possible over the first two days.



Scorpions, starting the day on 77 without loss, suffered a couple of setbacks, as medium-fast bowler Kevin Stoute also intervened in their steady progress.



Stoute had Windies “A” Team left-handed opener John Campbell lbw for 44 and rookie opener Garth Garvey caught behind for 39 to leave the Scorpions 96 for two.

Assad Fudadin was not out on 15 and Brandon King was not out on six, when the rain stopped play.

Stoute has figures of 2-39 from 12 overs so far.

