PCL: Round 3, day 4

Hurricanes vs Jaguars

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, (CMC) – Veteran former West Indies left-hander, Shiv Chanderpaul, carved out a phenomenal 77th first class hundred and passed 27 000 runs career runs, as he rescued Guyana Jaguars and forced a draw on the final day of their Regional four-day contest against Leeward Islands Hurricanes here Sunday.

Starting the day on 53 for two – still requiring 153 runs to avoid an innings defeat – Jaguars found a hero in the 43-year-old Chanderpaul who hit a stellar 109 as the visitors rallied to 305 for seven deep into the final session, to frustrate the hosts.Wicketkeeper Anthony Bramble chimed in with an unbeaten 57, captain Leon Johnson got 41 and fellow left-hander Vishaul Singh, 35.

Off-spinner Terrance Ward (2-43) and leg-spinner Nkrumah Bonner (2-52) both finished with two wickets apiece but Hurricanes failed to conjure up that incisive spell to hurt Jaguars.

Guyana Chronicle has the full report

Red Force vs Volcanoes

The Red Force had posted a massive 402 all out in their first innings before bowling out the Windwards for 166 on day two and 259 on day three, to leave a winning target of just 24 runs for TT to make.

Williams, speaking to Newsday yesterday, praised captain Denesh Ramdin (116), Jason Mohammed (113) and Kyle Hope (68) for putting TT in command early in the match.

“I think it is something that we actually planned.

“We came here for that (victory) and the guys delivered. I thought the batting set us up for what happened today. In every game, we need to get 20 wickets, getting 402 and getting 20 wickets, it is a good feeling,” he said.

Williams, who replaced Gus Logie at the helm, explained it was an automatic decision to bring Mohammed and Hope into the team at the expense of Marlon Richards and Ewart Nicholson.

Scorpions vs Pride

Persistent rain in Kingston marred the day-night encounter between Jamaica and Barbados, forcing a draw despite bowling-friendly conditions. Only 32.3 overs were bowled on the first two days. Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican took 3 for 22 to give Barbados hope of an outright win, but Jamaica closed their second innings at 98 for 6 in 48 overs as time ran out.

ESPNcricinfo has the scorecard and report

0 comments