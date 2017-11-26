Tom Latham, Jeet Raval fail with bat against Windies

Test openers Jeet Raval and Tom Latham both failed with the bat as the West Indies delivered a strong statement five days out from the first test.

The duo would have been eager for some welcome time in the middle and a decent glimpse of the tourist's unfamiliar attack. They couldn't make the big score they would have craved, though, opening for New Zealand A at Lincoln's Bert Sutcliffe Oval, near Christchurch, on Sunday.

New Zealand's top order, who haven't featured in a test since late March against South Africa in Hamilton, will be under pressure at Wellington's Basin Reserve, starting on Friday. They'll be heading in with limited recent red ball cricket behind them against a confident West Indies attack, who are hitting form.

Black Caps coach Mike Hesson was an interested observer at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln over the weekend.

The West Indies continued their dominance of New Zealand A on day two of their three-day tour match, rolling them for 237 to hold an overall lead of 267 runs.

