West Indies not underestimating Black Caps middle order

If the West Indies plan to target a potentially vulnerable New Zealand middle order, skipper Jason Holder is giving nothing away.

With experienced wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling out of the first test with a hip injury, starting at Wellington's Basin Reserve on Friday, there will be pressure on others to deliver.

Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner and Colin de Grandhomme are all establishing themselves with the bat at test level, while Watling's replacement Tom Blundell is set to debut.

Holder and the West Indies seam attack will be desperate for early wickets to make inroads into New Zealand's middle order. He said they had full respect for the Black Caps in home conditions and couldn't just focus on skipper Kane Williamson and 81-test veteran Ross Taylor.

read more

0 comments