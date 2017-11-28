Brathwaite among runs in tame draw

LINCOLN—Leading West Indies batsman Kraigg Brathwaite warmed up for next weekend’s first Test with a half-century, as the Caribbean side earned a tame draw against New Zealand A in their three-day match yesterday.

Having failed in the first innings, the right-hander carved out 88 in the second on the final day of the contest at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval, to find form ahead of the two-Test series against the Black Caps.

West Indies, resuming from 53 for two overnight, were dismissed for 186, with wicketkeeker Shane Dowrich chipping in with 47 to follow up his first innings 35.

Worryingly, however, there was another failure for Jermaine Blackwood who fell without scoring after making just four in the first innings.

