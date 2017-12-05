Kraigg to lead

HAMILTON, New Zealand – Kraigg Brathwaite is set to lead West Indies in the crucial second and final Test against New Zealand this weekend after Jason Holder was slapped with a one-match suspension yesterday for his second over-rate offence in 12 months.

The Windies were fined for having a slow over-rate during the opening Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington which ended Monday with an innings and 67-run defeat.

Match referees ruled the Windies to be three overs short of their target, resulting in players being fined 30 per cent of their match fee and Holder, as captain, struck with a 60 per cent fine.

ICC regulations stipulate that players are players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for each over their side fails to bowl within the specified time, while captains are fined double.

However, with the Windies also running afoul of the over-rate regulation in the opening Test against Pakistan in Jamaica last April, the latest offence constituted a second breach for Holder, resulting in the ban.

The suspension will be a massive blow for the Caribbean side as they seek to regroup following the defeat inside four days, and chase a series-levelling victory at Seddon Park starting Saturday.

0 comments