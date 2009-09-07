Taylor eyeing maiden century after signing new deal

MELBOURNE, Australia (CMC) – West Indies Women captain, Stafanie Taylor, has signed a new two-year deal with Sydney Thunder and says her objective is to notch her maiden Twenty20 hundred, in the new Women’s Big Bash League campaign which bowls off this weekend.

The stellar right-hander, who also bowls penetrative off-spin, has been a key member of the Thunder squad for the last two seasons and was central to their title-winning success in the inaugural 2015/16 season.

“I’m really excited to be back at the Thunder. It is a really great group to be a part of and I’m looking forward to seeing everyone again,” Taylor said.

“I’m hoping this year I can score my first Twenty20 century; that’s my goal for this season.”

1 comments