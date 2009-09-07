Doctors Bennett, Best resign

The falling out between the Cricket West Indies (CWI) hierarchy and its medical panel continues to nosedive with the resignation of two more members.

Dr Donovan Bennett, the chairman of the panel, and Dr Renee Best have joined Dr Akshai Mansingh in stepping down due to deepening differences with the CWI board headed by Jamaican Whycliffe “Dave” Cameron.

“It [the resignation] has to do with some difficulties in carrying out our responsibilities. I don't think we got the type of support or respect that was due to voluntary professional people,” Bennett told the Jamaica Observer when contacted yesterday.

“It's the appropriate move to make to give the president room for him to have the type of panel that he is comfortable with,” he added.Bennett served two years as the panel's chairman. A vice-president of the Jamaica Cricket Association, he remains a CWI board director.

