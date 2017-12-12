Wagner, Boult seal 2-0 sweep, Brathwaite fined

Trent Boult and Tim Southee shot out the top order, Neil Wagner bruised the batsmen in the middle, and Mitchell Santner cleaned up the tail, as New Zealand cruised to a 240-run victory at Seddon Park. West Indies' second innings featured only one brave stand - a 78-run association for the sixth wicket between Roston Chase and Raymon Riefer. Only on the first day of this Test can the visitors be said to have been in the hunt for victory. Avoiding defeat was always going to be difficult after giving up a first-innings lead of 152, but West Indies would perhaps be disappointed with the speed of their demise.

New Zealand, meanwhile, made a strong start to their home summer, as their quicks bowled themselves into a rhythm, and key batsmen ran into form. The only downside for the hosts is that having played no Tests since March, they now have no long-format matches scheduled until March next year.

