PCL: Points Table after 6 Rounds

Tue, Dec 12, '17

 

PCL

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Following are the Official Points Standings after the sixth round of matches which ended on Sunday in the 2017-18 Digicel 4-Day Championship.

Abbreviations: PTS-total points, M-matches, W-won, L-lost, I-incomplete match, T-tied, A-abandoned match, DP-Abandoned match due to dangerous pitch, MR-match referee awarding match, BAT-batting points, BOWL-bowling points, PB-pace bowling points

 

FRANCHISES

PTS

M

W

L

I

T

A

DP

MR

BAT

BOWL

PB

1. Guyana Jaguars

97.2

6

4

0

1

1

0

0

0

12

16

12.2

2. Jamaica Scorpions

67.8

6

2

1

3

0

0

0

0

14

15

5.8

3. T&T Red Force

67.6

6

2

1

3

0

0

0

0

16

12

6.6

4. Leewards Hurricanes

57

6

1

2

3

0

0

0

0

8

17

11

5. Barbados Pride

56.8

6

1

2

3

0

0

0

0

13

17

5.8

6. Windwards Volcanoes

32.8

6

0

4

1

1

0

0

0

6

12

