PCL: Points Table after 6 Rounds

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Following are the Official Points Standings after the sixth round of matches which ended on Sunday in the 2017-18 Digicel 4-Day Championship.



Abbreviations: PTS-total points, M-matches, W-won, L-lost, I-incomplete match, T-tied, A-abandoned match, DP-Abandoned match due to dangerous pitch, MR-match referee awarding match, BAT-batting points, BOWL-bowling points, PB-pace bowling points

FRANCHISES PTS M W L I T A DP MR BAT BOWL PB 1. Guyana Jaguars 97.2 6 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 12 16 12.2 2. Jamaica Scorpions 67.8 6 2 1 3 0 0 0 0 14 15 5.8 3. T&T Red Force 67.6 6 2 1 3 0 0 0 0 16 12 6.6 4. Leewards Hurricanes 57 6 1 2 3 0 0 0 0 8 17 11 5. Barbados Pride 56.8 6 1 2 3 0 0 0 0 13 17 5.8 6. Windwards Volcanoes 32.8 6 0 4 1 1 0 0 0 6 12

