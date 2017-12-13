Please resign, Courtney Browne

by ANDRE BAPTISE

“This is the worst cricket ever …these guys are playing like novices…some of them should learn the basics before they even travel with an international team.”

At the moment, the West Indies team is engaged in a series of matches against New Zealand and the words expressed above, I feel certain, may have been in the minds of the commentators but because of courtesy, could not be expressed openly.

In the first place, this Test series after the Zimbabwe ordeal, was not even mentioned in cricketing circles in this country, much less for the Caribbean most likely, except Barbados, my Bajan friend told me.

At the moment, the regional Four-Day series is in progress, although that in itself is a misnomer, as there appears to be “no progress” in terms of the standard of the games being played with small totals, cheap dismissals and at times inaccurate bowling. Even the new rules appear totally skewed, with fast bowling points being encouraged, even when the bowlers are not good and spin bowling being discouraged by the lack of points.

Trinidad Guardian has the full article

3 comments