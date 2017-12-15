PVL: Round 7, day 1

Scorpions vs Volcanoes

Four other batsmen in the modern era of the Windies first-class championship have scored four hundreds in a season: Desmond Haynes (1991), Carl Hooper (2001), Junior Murray (2002) and Ridley Jacobs (2005).



Smith has become the first to do it twice, following up his four in the 2004 season, when he amassed 842 runs.



His undefeated 107 – his 33rd first-class career hundred and 27th in the Windies first-class championship – included just six fours and one six from 247 balls, carrying him past 700 runs for the season and fortifying him as its most prolific batsman.



It was also an unprecedented fifth time that he has carried his bat (opener not dismissed when a team’s innings closes) in his Windies first-class career. It’s also the third time for the season he has achieved the feat and it has ended with a hundred on each occasion.



Smith shared 98 for the third wicket with Test batsman Kirk Edwards which stabilised the Volcanoes after they were put in to bat and stumbled to 37 for two.



Edwards made 57 that included nine fours from 98 balls, but no other batsman reached 20, as the innings faded once he departed.



With nine wickets down, the Volcanoes chose to declare and exploit the discomfort that batsmen encounter facing up to a new pink ball under the lights, but Scorpions openers John Campbell, not out 29, and Trevon Griffith, not out on three, battled through.

Jaguars vs Hurricanes

WICKETKEEPER/ batsman Anthony Bramble led the Guyana Jaguars spirited fightback with his maiden first class century and stole the limelight on day one of the seventh round Cricket West Indies (CWI) Professional Cricket League (PCL) Four-day encounter between the title-holders, and the Leeward Islands Hurricanes.

The 27-year-old Bramble held the innings together after the hosts were reduced to 41-4 at one stage of the Day/Night encounter at the National Stadium, Providence.

Watched by a handful of spectators, the right-hander’s effort with the bat has been instrumental in taking the Jaguars to 276-8 when bails were lifted.

However, it was Bramble and Shivnarine Chanderpaul’s partnership which ensured the hosts ended the day with a marginal points victory.

The pair had manufactured a salvage operation after they had been thrust together with the Jaguars in deep trouble just before the close of the first session. They added 118 for the fifth-wicket, with the ex-West Indies captain contributing 51.

Bramble, who brought up his century when he cut Mervin Matthews through backward point for his 14th boundary, is unbeaten on 116 from 197 balls, hitting 16 fours and three sixes.

Red Force vs Pride



TAROUBA, Trinidad (CMC) — Barbados Pride captain Shamarh Brooks narrowly missed out on a hundred, and left-hander Jonathan Carter supported with a solid half-century to help their side make a strong start against Trinidad & Tobago Red Force in their Regional 4-Day Championship match yesterday.

Brooks survived a couple of chances to hit 96 and Carter made 72, but they were two of three wickets that fell in the final session to leave the Pride on 267 for five at the close, after they decided to bat on the first day of their seventh-round match at the Brian Lara Cricket Ground.

Brooks, the West Indies “A” Team “Test” captain in the recent home series against Sri Lanka “A”, and sidelined West Indies One-day batsman Carter shared a third-wicket stand of 170 that dominated most of the day.

But they, along with Kenroy Williams, were dismissed during the final session, as the Red Force fought back, leaving all-rounders Kevin Stoute, not out on 29, and Justin Greaves, not out on 16, to bat through the remainder of the day.

