PCL: Round 7; Day 2

Red Force vs Pride

The T&T Red Force bowlers grabbed five wickets for 49 runs to bring their team back into the game but the local batsmen failed to support and at the end of the second day of their 2017 PCL clash against the Barbados Pride at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, struggling on 148/8 in response to 316.

T&T skipper Denesh Ramdin once again showed quality in leading a lone fight against the left arm orthodox spinner Jomel Warrican who by the end of the day had snared six scalps. Ramdin was unbeaten on 74 and when play resumes on the third day today, he will come out fighting needing another 19 runs to help his team avoid the ignominy of a follow on.After the openers Jeremy Solozano and Amir Jangoo took the shine off the ball and added a solid 37 runs, spinner Jomel Warrican arrived to grab three wickets in the spare of two runs to wreck the home team. Warrican sent back Jangoo for 14, Isaiah Rajah without scoring, as well as Ewart Nicholson.



Volcanoes vs Scorpions

Devon Smith was eyeing another Windies first-class batting record after fast-medium bowlers Shermon Lewis and Kyle Mayers bowled Windward Islands Volcanoes into a superior position against Jamaica Scorpions on the second day of seventh round matches at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.Smith was unbeaten on 75 – eyeing his second hundred of the match, following his undefeated 107 in the first innings. If he completes the feat, he will become the first batsman to achieve the milestone twice in the modern era (1966 onwards) of the Windies first-class championship. Again, Smith remained unflappable throughout his 137-ball innings which included six fours, as the rest of the top-order batting once failed to give stable support. Earlier, Mayers ended with 4-32 from 12 overs and Lewis finished with 4-36 from 12.3 overs, as Scorpions, resuming from 33 without loss, lost wickets steadily throughout the first session of the day. Only two players made more than 20 for the Scorpions – left-handed opener John Campbell and fast bowler Derval Green – before the visitors made a tactical declaration, like their opponents the previous day, to take advantage of the discomfort batsmen typically encounter facing up to a new pink ball under the lights which failed to materialise.



Jaguars vs Hurricanes

THE Guyana Jaguars finished day two of the seventh round Cricket West Indies (CWI) Professional Cricket League (PCL) Four-day encounter against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes on top, taking nine of the tourists first innings wickets to put them on the back foot.

When bails were lifted last evening at 22:30hrs in the Day/Night encounter at the National Stadium, Providence, the Hurricanes were 114-9, still 304 behind the Jaguars first innings total of 417. Jeremiah Louis was on one Mervin Matthew yet to score.The wickets were shared between the Guyanese bowlers. Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul, who is playing in his 100th first class game, finished the day with 6-21, Romario Shepherd 2-29 and Keemo Paul 1-35.

Earlier, it was another memorable day for the Guyanese wicket-keeper batsman, who eased to an unbeaten 196 to ensure the hosts amass a huge first innings total. Bramble, playing in his 45th first-class matches, batted for 427 minutes, 291 balls, hitting 23 fours and five sixes.

