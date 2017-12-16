Don't see myself making a WI comeback

Dwayne Bravo says it is unlikely he will play for West Indies again, and sees his future solely in the various short-format leagues around the world.

After tearing his hamstring in Australia's Big Bash League in December 2016, the Trinidadian allrounder endured a lengthy absence from all cricket. Bravo has not played for West Indies since the T20 series against Pakistan in the preceding September, and believes his chances of a recall into the team are slim.

"I am looking at these tournaments as a chance to continue playing cricket," Bravo said. "As long as I can play cricket, I am happy. As far as internationals are concerned, I have been dropped from the West Indies team.

ESPNcricinfo has the story

0 comments