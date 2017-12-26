Clinical New Zealand whitewash Windies

New Zealand's bowlers turned out to be a handful for the Windies, restricting them to 99 for 9 in the rain-curtailed third and final One-Day International in Christchurch. Chasing 166 in 23 overs, after rain halted proceedings for over four hours, Windies were reduced to 9 for 5 by the pace duo of Trent Boult and Matt Henry, with the writing on the wall clear, after losing three in as many overs.

Boult finished with 3 for 18 taking New Zealand to comprehensive whitewash following a 66-run win by the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method on Tuesday (December 26) at the Hagley Oval.

Rain stole the spotlight in Christchurch after 19 overs were bowled in the first innings. Quick runs once play resumed ensured New Zealand finished with 131 for 4. The revised target meant that Windies needed a good start at the top, and with Chris Gayle returning, the hopes rested on him. Gayle, however, fell to Henry in the opening over after a boundary in typical style. Boult and Henry made the most of the seaming conditions, and with Windies' inability to counter Boult's swing, it was disastrous for them.

