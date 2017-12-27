Windies announce changes to T20 Squad

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – The Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies announced changes to the Windies squad for the three-match T20 International series on the tour of New Zealand.



These changes are due to injury and unavailability.



Left-arm fast bowler Sheldon Cotterell will replace pacer Ronsford Beaton, who has been forced to return home with a side strain.

Left-handed batsman Shimron Hetmyer will replace allrounder Kieron Pollard, who is unavailable due to personal reasons.



The series bowls off on Friday at Saxton Oval in Nelson. Frist ball is 3pm (10pm Thursday Eastern Caribbean/9pm Thursday Jamaica).



FULL SQUAD

1. Carlos Brathwaite (captain), 2.Samuel Badree, 3.Sheldon Cotterell, 4. Rayad Emrit

5. Andre Fletcher, 6.Chris Gayle, 7.Shimron Hetmyer, 8.Shai Hope

9. Jason Mohammed, 10.Ashley Nurse, 11.Rovman Powell, 12.Jerome Taylor

13. Chadwick Walton,14.Kesrick Williams

