CWI CONFIRMS WIDEST EVER BROADCAST, RADIO & SOCIAL COVERAGE AHEAD OF SRI LANKA SERIES ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirms the widest ever access to live broadcast, radio and digital rights for West Indies fans in the Caribbean and around the world for the upcoming International home series against Sri Lanka. The coverage starts today with the first CG Insurance T20 International (T20I) match which begins at 6pm Eastern Caribbean time/5pm Jamaica time. CWI is delighted to welcome Flow Sports as the exclusive television and digital broadcaster in the Caribbean for the Sri Lanka Series. Fans can access the live broadcast on Flow Sports and through the new Flow Sports App, available to anyone through a direct subscription and to Flow customers with the applicable mobile plans. Both Flow Sports and the Windies Cricket YouTube channel will carry short and long-form highlights following the conclusion of each match.

Fans in Sri Lanka will be able to the first CGI Insurance T20I live on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel, before the whole of the remaining Series matches are broadcast via free-to-air state broadcaster Rupavahini and Universal Link Ceylon, who will be licensing the tour to satellite TV, digital and radio stations in Sri Lanka.

Millions of fans in India can access the Series with coverage from India’s premier sports destination, FanCode, who will offer live broadcast and highlights as part of their streaming, fantasy sports data and interactive community platform.

Additionally, through partners Total Sports Marketing, fans in Bangladesh can access the Series on Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube channel and the Toffee App. Supporters in Canada can follow the Series through Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) who will be providing live coverage.

In addition to CWI’s new long-term partners BT Sport (UK), ESPN+ (USA), SuperSport (Sub-Saharan Africa) and Sky (New Zealand), fans in other countries can watch live on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel.

For the first time in nearly a decade, more than 10 radio stations in the Caribbean will be providing live ball-by-ball radio commentary of the Series to the majority of the region as part of CWI’s partnership with Dominica’s Vibes FM. This radio commentary will also be featured live on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel giving West Indies fans around the world to tune into authentic West Indies radio commentary.

CWI’s www.windiescricket.com website will be featuring a new live blog within the Live Match Centre which also include live ball-by ball scoring. The live blog and the Windies Cricket Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels will feature highlights clips, behind the scenes content and include in-running fan comments as a second screen option to compliment fans watching on TV or online.

CWI’s CEO Johnny Grave said, “It is great that we have been able to confirm these new partnerships for the upcoming Sri Lanka series with Flow in the Caribbean, FanCode in India, ATN in Canada and Rupavahini and Universal Link Ceylon in Sri Lanka on the eve of the tour beginning. These agreements, along with our new long-term media rights partners will ensure that West Indies cricket fans around the world will be able to watch and follow the team against Sri Lanka. We are delighted to provide our greatest-ever range of ways to follow the West Indies live including regional and online radio, our social media channels and our new live blog as we continue to grow and enhance our fast-growing digital platforms.”

Television and streaming coverage:

Caribbean - Flow Sports TV and Flow Sports App

Sri Lanka:

1 st T20I, Windies Cricket YouTube Channel

Rest of Series via Rupavahini and Universal Link Ceylon

Bangladesh - Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube Channel &Toffee App

Canada - ATN

India & Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal - FanCode

New Zealand – Sky New Zealand

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport

UK – BT Sport

USA – ESPN+

All other Countries – Windies Cricket YouTube channel

Live Radio

Antigua - ABS

Barbados - 105 Vibe CT, 106 Sangeet FM & CBC

BVI – CBN

Dominica – Vibes FM

Grenada - Real Fm & GBN

Guyana - News Talk

Jamaica – KLASFM 89

Trinidad & Tobago - Hot Like Pepper

Also broadcast live on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel

For additional in-play clips, match highlights and pre/post-match content, visit our digital platforms:

Website: Live Match Centre and Blog www.windiescricket.com

Facebook: Windies Cricket

Twitter: @windiescricket

Instagram: @windiescricket

