West Indies announce squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Batsman Shimron Hetmyer and uncapped fast bowler Shamar Joseph are among five Guyanese in the West Indies squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup next month in the Caribbean and USA.

The announcement was made at a press conference by Chairman of Selector The Most Honourable Dr. Desmond Haynes and Head Coach Daren Sammy in Barbados on Friday morning.

All-rounders Romario Shepherd and Sherfane Rutherford and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie are the other Guyanese in the 15-man squad.

While Hetmyer is well established in the format, having played 212 T20 matches (57 T20 Internationals), Joseph has played just three domestic T20s and is yet to pick up a wicket.

