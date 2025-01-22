Shallow says Barbados, Guyana boards won’t stop governance decision

Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Dr Kishore Shallow is urging members of the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) and the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) to attend a special meeting of the Board next month to discuss issues relating to governance reform.

However, he said whether or not the two territorial boards attend the meeting, a decision will be made on the matter.

“This time, I can state with a measure of certitude that we are going to proceed and progress with governance reform at that special meeting,” Shallow said on WESN TV last Friday.

The BCA and the GCB did not attend the CWI meeting on December 6 to vote on governance reform, causing the meeting to be adjourned because a quorum was not met.

The meeting was called with the intention of voting on the Wehby Report’s recommendations.

“Governance reform has been on the table for well over two years and we have had meetings with shareholders and other stakeholders,” Shallow said.

