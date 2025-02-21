Holder set to return for Barbados, sets sights on Australia Test Series

Jason Holder has made himself available to represent Barbados Pride in the upcoming matches in the West Indies Championship, the regional four-day first-class cricket competition. The world-rated allrounder said he is looking forward to the next round of matches on March 5-8 when the Bajans face Combined Campuses and Colleges at Kensington Oval. He missed the opening three rounds due to commitments on the global T20 circuit in the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh.

“I have been in contact with the Chairman of Selectors and informed him of my availability. I’m happy to be back and want to represent Barbados once again. Last year I played two games for Barbados. Representing my country means a lot to me. I want to continue to make a contribution to Barbados cricket on and off the field,” Holder said.

The former West Indies captain in all formats, also has his eyes fixed on a recall to the West Indies Test team for the upcoming three-match home series against Australia and the five T20 Internationals which follow in June and July. The opening match will be at Kensington Oval on June 26-29.

