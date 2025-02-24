President Ali to replace Rowley as head of CARICOM sub-committee on cricket

President Irfaan Ali has been selected to replace Dr. Keith Rowley as the new chairman of the CARICOM sub-committee on cricket.

The announcement was made by outgoing chairman Dr. Rowley on Friday during the final day of the 48th CARICOM Heads of Government meeting in Barbados.

Dr. Rowley revealed it would be his final CARICOM meeting and said Dr. Ali had been selected as the new chairman.

“…This is the end of my tenure as Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago and my last meeting at CARICOM.

“Today I handed over to the plenary selected, or agreed to select, my colleague…my colleague from Guyana, who is an eminent cricketer, as you know, President Dr. Irfaan Ali to now take the chairmanship of the sub-committee on cricket,” Dr. Rowley said.

