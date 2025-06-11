Coach Sammy: Prepare for “exciting style”

West Indies One-Day International (ODI) vice-captain Brandon King is in line for his Test debut against Australia, after the 30-year-old Jamaican batsman was named in a 16-man squad to face Australia in a three match Test series in the Caribbean.

King is one of eight changes to the West Indies Test team that drew 1-1 with Pakistan in January. The others are newly appointed captain Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Kevlon Anderson, John Campbell, Johan Layne, Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph.

The players who made way are: Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Amir Jangoo, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, and Kevin Sinclar.

The idea, according to coach Daren Sammy, is “to fortify a batting line-up that is expected to sustain pressure on the opposing attack”.

“We analysed what the top teams in the world are doing and what is needed for us to bridge the gap,” Sammy told the CWI Media. “We have identified a direction, along with the group of players and resources to give us the best advantage as we seek to take the team up [the] ladder and challenge the best in the world.”

Read more at Wired868

4 comments