KINGSTON, Jamaica – The countdown is on, and the energy is building as Cricket West Indies (CWI) officially confirms that all systems are go for the historic day/night Test match between the West Indies and Australia at Sabina Park, starting this Saturday, July 12.

Both teams have now had a taste of the unique twilight conditions, completing high-intensity training sessions under lights on Wednesday (Australia) and Thursday (West Indies). The response? Overwhelmingly positive.

West Indies Head Coach Daren Sammy gave the lights and the atmosphere a glowing review:

“The lights look really good. Our batters and bowlers went through their paces and had no complaints. There’s a real buzz in the camp—everyone’s excited to play in this environment, especially at such a historic and beautiful venue.”





The much-anticipated encounter will mark the first ever day/night Test in Jamaica and only the second in the Caribbean, following the 2018 clash between West Indies and Sri Lanka at Kensington Oval.



This milestone moment was made possible following the successful installation of an upgraded lighting system at Sabina Park, which was recently verified by an independent lighting company to have met ICC standards.



President of the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA), Dr. Donovan Bennett, thanked those who worked tirelessly to assist with the successful upgrades:



“On behalf of the Jamaica Cricket Association, I want to sincerely thank the Government of Jamaica for their invaluable support in upgrading the lights at Sabina Park — a major step forward for cricket in our country”, he said.



“I also want to express special thanks to Courts for their generous refurbishment of the players' dressing room and dining area, the Government of India for the gifting of new scoreboards, and Sandals for assisting with the fabrication of the scoreboard frame.”



With preparations complete, Sammy says the West Indies are fired up to make history and make their fans proud:



“We all understand the importance of this match. It’s a first for Jamaica, and we want to give our fans five days of quality cricket and joy. The players are eager to rise to the occasion.”



Dr. Bennett urged cricket fans and Jamaicans in general, not to miss out on being a part of national history.



“I encourage the Jamaican public to come out in their numbers for this historic occasion — let’s fill the stands and show our support. And remember, children under 16 are free, so bring the whole family and be part of this proud moment in our cricketing history."



The match bowls off at 1:30pm local time (in Jamaica) and fans are encouraged to grab their tickets at the local box offices from 9:30am-5:30pm daily or visit www.windiescricket.com

