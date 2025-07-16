CWI President Says Criticism of Sammy is ‘Because He’s St. Lucian’

President of Cricket West Indies, Dr. Kishore Shallow, has suggested that Head Coach Daren Sammy is facing such intense criticism largely because he is St. Lucian.

Speaking on Starcom Network’s Mason & Guests cricket programme, Dr. Shallow addressed calls from West Indies legend Carl Hooper, host Andrew Mason, and others, who have argued that Sammy should be removed after his very first series in charge. This follows the Windies’ 3-0 defeat to Australia and their record-low team score of just 27.

Dr. Shallow insists that the calls for Sammy’s dismissal are unjustified.

Listen more at Starcom Network

8 comments