“We want to see Sabina Park rocking with support for our players – and as part of that, we’re also proud to honour Andre Russell, a true Jamaican star, who has represented the region with explosive brilliance. ‘DRE DAY’ is about uniting behind the team and celebrating one of our finest as he takes his final bow in maroon.”

“These matches are an important moment for the West Indies team as we take on a world-class Australian side on home turf,”

To ensure the stands are “Full Ah Energy” and packed with maroon pride, CWI is launching a special ticket promotion – “DRE DAY” – a Buy One, Get One FREE offer encouraging fans to come out in their numbers to support the West Indies team, while also paying tribute to one of the region’s most electrifying players, Andre Russell, as he prepares to make his final international appearances.

The offer is available on General Tickets ONLY, purchased by local CARICOM citizens (does NOT apply to Party Stand or Cricket Cave, Hospitality tickets, as well as already discounted tickets for Children and Seniors – currently available for 50% off).

Fans purchasing online can select the “DRE DAY SPECIAL OFFER!”, while those purchasing at the Sabina Park box office will have the deal automatically applied.

These two matches promise fireworks on the field and emotional moments in the stands. It’s a chance to support the team, salute a champion, and inspire the next generation of West Indies cricketers.

Cricket West Indies looks forward to seeing Sabina Park filled with unity, energy, and pride. Come for the cricket. Stay for the legacy. Rally round the West Indies. Celebrate “DRE DAY”.