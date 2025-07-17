Cricket West Indies offers discounted ticket prices for Russell's farewell
Thu, Jul 17, '25
To ensure the stands are “Full Ah Energy” and packed with maroon pride, CWI is launching a special ticket promotion – “DRE DAY” – a Buy One, Get One FREE offer encouraging fans to come out in their numbers to support the West Indies team, while also paying tribute to one of the region’s most electrifying players, Andre Russell, as he prepares to make his final international appearances.
“These matches are an important moment for the West Indies team as we take on a world-class Australian side on home turf,”
said CWI CEO Chris Dehring.
“We want to see Sabina Park rocking with support for our players – and as part of that, we’re also proud to honour Andre Russell, a true Jamaican star, who has represented the region with explosive brilliance. ‘DRE DAY’ is about uniting behind the team and celebrating one of our finest as he takes his final bow in maroon.”