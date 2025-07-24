CWI Launches “Buy One, Get One FREE” Ticket Offer for T20Is in St. Kitts

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Cricket West Indies (CWI) is turning up the heat in St. Kitts with a sizzling ticket promotion for the upcoming T20 International series against Australia.



As the West Indies face off against the Aussies on July 25, 26, and 28 from 7pm each day at Warner Park, CWI is calling on all Kittitians and cricket lovers from the sister island, Nevis, to come out in full support — with a Buy One, Get One FREE ticket offer now available on General Admission and Party Stand tickets!



Fans can expect an electrifying cricketing atmosphere — Full Ah Energy — as the West Indies go head-to-head with one of the world’s top teams in three action-packed matches.



“These games in St. Kitts are crucial for the team as we seek to climb our way back into the series and continue to build momentum towards the 2026 T20 World Cup,” said CWI CEO Chris Dehring.



“We want to see Warner Park rocking and alive with Caribbean passion, and this special ticket offer is our way of making sure every fan gets the chance to be part of the experience. Bring your crew, your flags, and your energy — this is home-ground advantage at its best.”



The Buy One, Get One FREE promotion is valid for General Admission and Party Stand tickets only. The offer does not apply to Hospitality of VIP packages.



Fans purchasing online can select the “TWICE THE VIBES – BUY 1, GET 1 FREE” option, proceed to “Book The Best Seat” to buy their preferred ticket then select their free ticket. Fans buying at the Warner Park box office will receive the offer automatically.



Don’t miss your chance to witness world-class cricket, cheer on your regional heroes, and turn Warner Park into a fortress of maroon pride.



Additionally, Special Water Taxi and Ferry rates are now available exclusively for the Full Ah Energy T20 matches on July 25, 26 & 28!



OUALIE WATER TAXI from Oualie to Warner Park Round Trip for $80 EC



APPLE SYDER Ferry from Charlestown to Basseterre Round Trip for $50 EC



Late services will be available to transport fans back to Nevis after each match.

