Former West Indies batting coach Toby Radford, St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, and former West Indies selector Roland Butcher have all questioned the wisdom of giving Sammy responsibility for all three formats as head coach.

Speaking on the Mason and Guest show in Barbados last week, Radford described the team’s recent collapse for just 27 runs against England as “the perfect storm” that highlighted deep-rooted problems in Caribbean cricket.

“It was awful to watch. I felt sorry for the players and the followers,” Radford said. “What it exposed…there are frailties in that batting line-up, and the pink ball is probably the hardest ball that you can face.”

