Seales pledges future to Windies Test cricket

West Indies’ rising fast-bowling star Jayden Seales has made it clear that his heart belongs to Test cricket, declaring that no amount of franchise league riches, not even the glitzy Indian Premier League (IPL), could lure him away from the longest format.

Fresh off being named Man of the Series in the One-Day International (ODI) series against Pakistan, the 23-year-old Trinidadian emphasised his unwavering commitment to the West Indies Test side during an interview on iSports, hosted by Andre Errol Baptiste on i95.5 FM on Thursday.

Seales, whose fiery pace and precision have made him a standout in the Caribbean attack, left no room for doubt about his priorities. “I don’t think anything could get me away from Test cricket, nothing whatsoever,” he says. “It would have to be a doctor saying, ‘Look, you can’t play Test cricket no more because your body can’t handle it.’ But there’s no way I would give up Test cricket to play any prime-time cricket.” Read more at Jamaica Observer

14 comments