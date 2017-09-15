Qualifier not an embarrassing route, argues Holder

BELFAST, Ireland (CMC) — Captain Jason Holder does not believe West Indies having to play in a qualifying tournament to reach the 2019 World Cup in England is an embarrassment for the Caribbean side.

Hosts England and the remaining top seven teams in the ICC rankings at the September 30 cut-off date will earn direct qualification to the showpiece.

But with the Windies languishing ninth, they face the increasing likelihood of having to contest a 10-nation qualifier — comprising ICC associate nations like the Netherlands and Scotland — in order to secure one of the last two World Cup spots.

“I don't think it is embarrassing,” Holder said following Wednesday's rained off One-Day International against Ireland.

“The World Cup is of such that teams like Ireland have come into world events and done really well and beat big teams before, as well as other smaller teams, so I don't think it's embarrassing.

